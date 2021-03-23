RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced a new executive order going into effect Friday evening that will allow many businesses to allow more customers inside and eliminate the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales.
These businesses will be able to increase capacity up to 100% indoors and outdoors:
- museums
- aquariums
- retail businesses and shops
- salons and personal care shops
Additionally, these businesses can begin operating at up to 75% indoors and up to 100% outdoors:
- restaurants
- breweries
- wineries
- amusement parks
- gyms and pools
- other recreation establishments
These businesses will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent indoors and outdoors:
- bars
- conference centers
- reception venues
- sports arenas
- live performance venues
Additionally, the 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol sales will be lifted, and the mass gathering limit will be raised to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.
Cooper added that, "masks and 6 feet of social distancing still will be required for all of these establishments, and that means some of them may not be able to reach the maximum occupancy allowed by the order."
The new executive order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.
