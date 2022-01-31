ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies said a Brevard woman will serve seven to ten years in prison for multiple drug charges.
Gettinger was arrested in Feb. of 2021 while in possession of 1.08 pounds, or 494 grams, of fentanyl, 17 grams of meth, 20 grams of marijuana and $54,213 dollars, according to deputies. The charges brought by the Sheriff's Office in Feb. included nine felony drug charges.
The Sheriff's Office mentioned Gettinger has been arrested several time since 2013 by the Asheville Police Department for assault, larceny and drug charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
