MARION, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman has been charged after a child in her custody was intentionally abused, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said on Jan. 29, deputies received a report indicating a toddler had been physically abused while in custody of 25-year-old Bryanna Storm Hare.
The Sheriff's Office said detectives found numerous injuries on the child.
Hare was taken into custody and charged with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
We're told McDowell County DSS and Lily's Place assisted in the investigation.
