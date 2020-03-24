How to watch the College Football National Championship game and know what's going on

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson football quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend created a GoFundMe to raise money for people in need during the coronavirus outbreak but later had to take it down, according to an Instagram post.

The video was posted on Melissa Mowry’s Instagram page. Mowry is Lawrence’s girlfriend and a soccer player at Anderson University, per The State.

The GoFundMe was removed due to NCAA rules which prohibit athletes from using their name, image and likeness for crowdfunding purposes.

However, the NCAA later tweeted out that they did not directly ask Lawrence to take down his fundraiser. Rather, they said they applaud his efforts. 

"The NCAA did not ask Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his efforts," the organization said. 

The couple is now asking people to make donations directly to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.

