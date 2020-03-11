NEW ORLEANS, LA (FOX Carolina) The NCAA announced Wednesday that their big tournaments will proceed as scheduled, but they'll be limiting who will be able to watch the action live.
The announcement comes amid coronavirus concerns, as multiple health organizations have recommended big events - like concerts and sporting events - be avoided to control any possible spread of the disease.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
Therefore, the NCAA says it will be refunding any person who purchased a ticket to the women's National Championship in New Orleans. The event includes the last round and championship game of the tournament.
Whether refunds will be made available for any of the men's games, or the other rounds of the women's tournament has yet to be announced.
The first and second rounds of this year's tournament are set to be played in Columbia at Colonial Life Arena, while the third and fourth rounds are currently scheduled to be at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
For information on the refunds, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Gamecocks student athletes asked to avoid pre and post-game hand shakes due to coronavirus
Officials announce GEICO Nationals to be held at Dorman High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.