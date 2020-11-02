(AP) - The NCAA latched on to a grassroots movement and made Election Day an off day for college athletes across the country.
Prioritizing voting over sports has drawn praise, though it is an inconvenience for football teams.
Some coaches say their players voted long ago.
The day off probably has more value symbolically as a way to emphasize the importance of being civic-minded than practically helping athletes cast ballots.
