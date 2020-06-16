RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced they've allotted millions of dollars to local health departments who continue to fight the coronavirus.
$35 million in federal funding will be distributed to the departments to use the funds to support COVID-19 staffing, infection controls, testing and tracing, IT infrastructure and data sharing and visualization.
"Our local health departments are critical partners with the state as we fight this virus, and this funding will help them continue and expand their important work,” said Governor Roy Cooper.
Health departments will receive a base allocation of $90,000 with additional funding based on population size and their cumulative positive coronavirus caseload. Some local health departments represent multiple counties.
“Since the start of the pandemic our local health departments have been working around the clock to protect their communities and slow the spread of the virus. These funds continue to support their ability to address the overwhelming demands they are facing,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.
