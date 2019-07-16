CLYDE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NC DOT reported I-40 West was closed at mile marker 9 in Haywood County Tuesday night following a crash.
The closure was two miles east of Exit 7 (Cold Springs Creek Rd).
The SCDOT said lanes are expected to reopen by 10:35 p.m.
