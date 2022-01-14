NCDOT officials have a message for residents in western North Carolina: this weekend's snow removal won't be up to par with past storms. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel tells us why.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -- NCDOT officials have a message for residents in western North Carolina: this weekend's snow removal won't be up to par with past storms. 

Why? They're short-staffed. 

Spokesperson David Uchiyama said 20% of their snow removal crews for Division 14, which covers 10 counties including Cherokee, Henderson, Polk and Transylvania. 

Uchiyama said not to expect a difference when it comes to the primary routes, like interstates and four lane roads.

It's the secondary roads, two lane roads and residential streets, that will be impacted the most. 

"We will have every healthy employee with a CDL license out working, pushing snow and treating roads, but those efforts will likely fall short at the high standard we have set in previous storms or previous years, previous decades," Uchiyama said. 

Today crews will focus on brining the county roads. Tomorrow, just before the storm, Uchiyama said they'll hit the interstates. 

"Stay home unless you absolutely have to go out," he said. "That is safe for you and it allows NCDOT crews to be more efficient on the roadways, helps us clear the road."
 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.