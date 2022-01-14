HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -- NCDOT officials have a message for residents in western North Carolina: this weekend's snow removal won't be up to par with past storms.
Why? They're short-staffed.
Spokesperson David Uchiyama said 20% of their snow removal crews for Division 14, which covers 10 counties including Cherokee, Henderson, Polk and Transylvania.
Uchiyama said not to expect a difference when it comes to the primary routes, like interstates and four lane roads.
It's the secondary roads, two lane roads and residential streets, that will be impacted the most.
Today crews will focus on brining the county roads. Tomorrow, just before the storm, Uchiyama said they'll hit the interstates.
