RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking drivers to stay off the roads as travel becomes more dangerous.
Officials said more than 2000 crews and contractors are working around the clock to clear roads across the state. According to officials, they are working on interstates and highways first and then transitioning to primary and secondary roads.
“Even after the storm passes, we ask North Carolinians to be patient as our crews and emergency responders do their important work to clear the roads,” State Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said Sunday. “Everyone should avoid driving in these conditions. There’s no need to take any unnecessary risks.”
Crews began de-icing the roads overnight and are continuing to work today. According to officials, they have used more than 5,800 tons of salt and 550 tons of a salt/sand mixture so far.
Temperature are expected to warm up some today, but officials warn that roads will likely refreeze overnight. The storm is also bringing heavy rainfall that could cause flooding and heavy winds in eastern North Carolina.
“Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous for much of the state through Monday,” said NCDOT’s Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory. “Please stay home and don’t take the chance of driving, especially on icy or flooded roads.”
