CLYDE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NCDOT said all four lanes of I-40 near the Tennessee state lane will be open to traffic before sunrise on Wednesday after being closed for more than two months following a landslide.
Rocks, dirt and debris slid onto the interstate on the evening of Feb. 22 near the Harmon Den exit.
The cleanup and repairs have included removing more than 10,000 tons of debris, installing rock anchors, hanging wire mesh, and building a retaining wall at a cost of $2.35 million.
Crews also poured a new concrete median resurfaced this stretch of interstate.
A separate two-year project to rehabilitate the drainage, guard rail, road surface, and pavement markings on I-40 between mile marker 15 and the state line is also underway.
