RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they're going to begin implementing a furlough plan as a way to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to officials, the department has been notifying policymakers, stakeholders, industry partners and the general public of the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on their budget.
Officials say they estimate that by the end of June, the department will have lost nearly $300 million in revenue. Therefore, NCDOT says they've developed a staged furlough plan for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year.
On Saturday, May 16, furloughs were instated for NCDOT executive leadership. The week of May 25, the next level of management will see furloughs.
Officials say the remainder of the workforce will begin furloughs on May 30, should it be required. The furloughs are estimated to end June 26, 2020.
“Our employees are committed and dedicated which makes this decision so difficult,” said Secretary Eric Boyette.
Overall, nearly 9,300 employees will be affected. NCDOT says there's no decision that has been made regarding furloughs for the 2021 fiscal year.
“We began furloughs with executive staff as leaderships must begin at the top,” said Secretary Boyette. “My hope is that we identify ways to replace lost revenue so that rank and file employees are never furloughed. “
NCDOT says that in the meantime, they will be seeking additional reductions in expenditures, revenue replacement from the Federal Governments and other opportunities to stabilize finances.
