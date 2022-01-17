ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation provided an update on Monday as crews continue to clear snow off of roads and highways.
The department says they expect to continue their efforts through Wednesday as crews are in the process of clearing over 16,000 miles of road across 25 counties.
NCDOT says that driving is only recommended for essential trips.
According to the department, I-40, I-26, and I-77 have been mostly cleared in the mountains. Most primary routes are partially covered in snow while most secondary roads are covered, according to NCDOT.
Officials say that over 330 trucks with plows and salt spreaders are in operation 24 hours a day, along with 55 motor graders.
Over 12,700 tons of salt have been spread since the winter storm began, according to the department.
Western Deputy Chief Engineer Brian Burch is urging residents to be patient as efforts continue.
“We continue to ask for patience and understanding while we do the best we can to clear every area, so people can get back to work, school and the important places they need to be. It will still take some time before everything is completely clear with no concerns.”
