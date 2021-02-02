RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - NCDOT said effective Jan. 1, 2021, the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will no longer issue or renew specialty license plates with the Confederate flag.
The NCDOT issued the following statement:
"The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has determined that license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag have the potential to offend those who view them. We have therefore concluded that display of the Confederate battle flag is inappropriate for display on specialty license plates, which remain property of the state.
Consistent with the ruling in North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans v. Faulkner, DMV will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans (“SCV”) as a civic organization entitled to the issuance of a specialty plate. However, SCV’s classification as a civic organization does not entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that specialty plate.
Efforts were made, and will continue to be made, to work with the SCV to develop artwork for these specialty plates that does not contain the Confederate battle flag. Since these efforts have proven unsuccessful so far, the DMV determined the agency would no longer issue or renew these specialty plates."
The NCDOT said the DMV will either issue SCV members standard plates and refund any specialty-plate fees paid or provide them with different specialty plates until alternate artwork is agreed upon.
