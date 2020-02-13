Generic Road Closed

Generic Road Closed (Source: FOX Carolina) 

 (Source: FOX Carolina)

MARSHALL, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NCDOT said a state highway is closed in Marshall due to a mudslide.

The mudslide occurred Thursday morning along NC-251 near Ivy Road and US-25/70.

The road is closed at US 25-70 and the NCDOT said detour signs have been posted for drivers in the area, routing drivers up US-25/70 BUS to US-25/70 in order to bypass the road closure.

The NCDOT does not expect the road to reopen until Feb. 20, according to the online traffic map.

MORE NEWS - Heartbreaking Update: Missing SC 6-year-old, Faye Swetlik, found dead; homicide investigation underway

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.