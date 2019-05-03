ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NCDOT said I-40 West was closed near Exit 55 (Porters Cove Road) Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m.
The NCDOT said the road is not expected to fully reopen until around 7 p.m.
A viewer said the crash involved a jackknifed tractor trailer.
