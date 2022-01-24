HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation(NCDOT) announced that both directions of I-26 are closed following a crash near Exit 59.
This crash is expected to have a significant impact on traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
You can visit the NCDOT's website for updates on the situation.
