HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- I-40 East was shut down at mile marker 34, near Newfound Road on Monday evening.
As of midnight, NCDOT says that the roadway has been reopened following the crash.
However, traffic is still congested as of writing.
North Canton Fire Department responded to the scene along with Highway Patrol.
