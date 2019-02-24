JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Transportation said via Twitter that another landslide in the mountains was causing traffic concerns Sunday morning.
Right at the Jackson-Haywood County line near mile marker 91, officials said a landslide was blocking a large portion of the westbound lanes on US 23/74.
A slide has covered the westbound lanes of U.S. 23/74 at mile marker 91 near the Haywood/Jackson County line. Traffic has been shifted into a one-lane pattern on the eastbound side. Please drive with extreme caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/Qt81ykiN3O— NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) February 24, 2019
Traffic will be supervised and shifted into a one-lane pattern on the eastbound side of the highway.
Officials ask that drivers use extreme caution while driving in the area, or any other area that may have experienced heavy rainfall.
