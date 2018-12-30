(FOX CAROLINA) - Some roads in Western North Carolina remain shut down after heavy rains and flooding swept through the reaching. For some of these roads, landslides have either completely or partially blocked some lanes of traffic.
According to NCDOT, there are three such closures in our area: two are in Transylvania County, and one in Macon County.
More details about the closures follow below:
Transylvania County:
Part of Cherryfield Loop between Rosman Highway and National Forest Road sees one westbound lane closed to to a mudslide. This closure is close to Brevard, so travelers will need to plan accordingly before travelling until crews have cleared the road.
Another closure in the Transyvlania County has totally shut down Diamond Creed Road, near the North Fork of the French Broad River off of Parkway Road. Traffic in both directions is shut down as of writing. This closure is near Rosman.
Macon County:
Macon County has one closure reported near Franklin. NCDOT reports Mountain Grove Road near Pass Berry Cove Road is shut down in both directions of travel, about 4.5 miles from the intersection with Rabbit Creek Road. Troopers have set up detours, so drivers are urged to follow all traffic signs to get to their destinations safely.
For the latest updates on these road closures, along with others, follow this link to see a live, interactive map from NCDOT.
