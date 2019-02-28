CLYDE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The NC Department of Transportation said one lane of I-40 will reopen in both directions Thursday afternoon as clean up from the rock slide near the Tennessee border continues.
The initial rock slide spanned about 500 feet wide and clean up has been underway since Sunday. The interstate was blocked from Exit 20 westbound all the way to the Tennessee state line after the slide.
The NCDOT said one lane in each direction should open at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic will likely be restricted to one lane for six to eight weeks through the Pigeon River Gorge near the state line.
Drivers can also follow the detour route NCDOT released earlier in the week
DETOUR ROUTE
On Monday, the NCDOT released this detour route, beginning at I-40 West at Exit 20.
Follow I-40 East 25.3 miles to exit 46-B (I-26 West, I-240 East, Asheville, Johnson City). Exit 46-B exits to the left.
Follow I-26 West/ I-240 East 4.3 miles to Exit 4-A (I-26), which also exits to the left.
Stay on I-26 73.3 miles, crossing into Tennessee is about 27 miles. About 46 miles after entering Tennessee, take Exit 8-A (I-81 South, Knoxville).
Follow I-81 South 56.6 miles to reach I-40 near mile marker 421, 25 miles east of Knoxville.
Expected impact to traffic is high, and drivers are advised to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement if they're already there.
To safely cleanup a rockslide area about 500 feet wide, I-40 will need to remain closed for about one week. Then traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for six to eight weeks through the Pigeon River Gorge near the state line. Detour: Through Johnson City.— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) February 23, 2019
NCDOT also shared a night-time image of the slide, showing how much of the interstate it hit.
A small pic of the slide that has closed both directions of I-40 near the Tennessee state line. GeoTechnical experts will assess the entire mountain at sunrise. pic.twitter.com/a4FWqPAe2M— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) February 23, 2019
Here's a better daytime look at that slide:
A contractor for NCDOT has already started removing debris from the area of last night's rock slide on I-40 near the Tennessee state line. The Pigeon River Gorge will be closed about one week. For latest travel conditions, visit https://t.co/qsLYP4Ns6J. pic.twitter.com/tubEKKsK44— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) February 23, 2019
