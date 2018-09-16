LILESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A roadway in Lilesville is shut down Sunday evening following a partial train derailment.

NCDOT says Hailleys Ferry Road, south of U.S. 74, is closed on both sides because of the incident and is providing traffic control while crews work the scene.

FOX Carolina has learned the track is washed out and that three engines that have toppled over are leaking diesel fuel.

A fourth engine is upright, but off the tracks, and a fifth engine is still on tracks.

Additionally, multiple rail cars are pointing straight in the air.

We're also told the train is smoking.

As of writing, injuries are unknown and the effect on the surrounding area is unknown as well.

