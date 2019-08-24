SWAIN COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina DOT officials say heavy rains Saturday evening are to blame for four landslides that not only shut down a US highway, but also left people in some cars needing to be rescued.
According to an NCDOT press release, a section of US-19/75 in the Nantahala Gorge is closed on Sunday until further notice, after the mudslide disrupted traffic and drivers had to be freed.
According to a press release, a 2.8-inch deluge spilled debris onto the roadway at four locations in a five-mile stretch between Hewitts Road on the western side and the Nantahala Outdoor Center on the eastern side.
Thankfully crews were later able to free trapped drivers at around 12:30 on Sunday morning.
“This is unprecedented in the Nantahala Gorge,” Division 14 Engineer Brian Burch said. “We have engineers on site, equipment on site, and crews on site working with state highway patrol and local responders to help get people out as quickly and safely as possible tonight.”
NCDOT says crews from Cherokee and Graham counties are tackling the western end of the gorge, while crews with Swain and Jackson Counties are handling the eastern side.
NCDOT says engineers are on scene Sunday morning to assess damage and design a plan to clear the road of all debris, noting one slide may take several days to be cleared.
The temporary detour will see westbound vehicles on US-19/75 take NC-28 West tp Steccoah, then NC-143 South to Robbinsville, then NC-129 South to Topton to rejoin US-19/74. Eastbound traffic will follow that route in reverse.
Check the latest traffic conditions from NCDOT here.
