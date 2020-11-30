Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Transportation hosted a briefing to discuss the winter weather preparations underway in Buncombe County ahead of possible snow.
Maintenance engineer Chad Young says Buncombe County has 35 trucks available in their fleet that will have spreaders and plows installed today.
Crews will be working 12 hour shifts beginning at 4 p.m. today and Young says anytime weather begins crews will be in place ready to go. When a weather event happens, Young says priority will be given to interstate, primary, secondary then subdivision roads in that order.
Young says trucks will be stationed across the county in the event temperatures drop and moisture on the roads form ice. However, Young says their focus at this time is keeping an eye on the higher elevations in the county.
When asked what advice he would give drivers, Young said, "Be patient, slow down, allow plenty of following distance. When you get to bridges and overpasses, those are potential hazard areas for ice, so be cautious. When you see one of our vehicles, just stay back about 100 feet and let our guys work."
Young says while today could be a couple of weeks sooner than the average first event of winter weather, his team is prepared and says Buncombe County is ready.
