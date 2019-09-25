Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, the North Carolina Department of Transportation gathered in Asheville to announce plans for the I-26 widening project.
Officials say the $534 million project will span from U.S. 64 in Hendersonville to Brevard Road in Asheville.
Of the $534 million cost, $271 million will go to a Henderson County contract with the remaining $263 million going to a Buncombe County contract.
I-26 will be widened to four lanes in both directions from Brevard Road to U.S. 25 Business and widened to three lanes from U.S. 25 Business to U.S. 64.
The NCDOT says construction on the project will begin October and run until 2024. DOT officials hope the project will ease congestion with existing traffic and be able to handle anticipated growth in the area.
