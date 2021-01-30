BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - NCDOT says travelers need to find alternate routes after a crash on I-26 eastbound Saturday night.
The agency says on its traffic map the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the exit to NC-146/Long Shoals Road. Because the interstate is shut down, drivers will need to avoid getting stuck in traffic.
Drivers should take exit 37 to NC-146 East and follow it to US-25 South, turning right and going south to Airport Road. Drivers should then turn right onto Airport Road and then get back on to the interstate.
I-26 was eventually cleared up.
We reached out to North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.
