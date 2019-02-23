HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are urged to find alternate routes for about a week if they originally planned on taking I-40 through Haywood County.
NCDPS reports that part of the interstate in Clyde will need to remain shut down for about one week while crews work to safely cleanup a rock slide that spans about 500 feet wide.
After that, the agency said traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for six to eight weeks through the Pigeon River Gorge near the state line.
Sunday, officials with NCDOT said the interstate is blocked from Exit 20 westbound all the way to the Tennessee state line.
Expected impact to traffic is high, and drivers are advised to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement if they're already there.
Drivers are advised to take a detour through Johnson City.
To safely cleanup a rockslide area about 500 feet wide, I-40 will need to remain closed for about one week. Then traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for six to eight weeks through the Pigeon River Gorge near the state line. Detour: Through Johnson City.— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) February 23, 2019
NCDOT also shared a night-time image of the slide, showing how much of the interstate it hit.
A small pic of the slide that has closed both directions of I-40 near the Tennessee state line. GeoTechnical experts will assess the entire mountain at sunrise. pic.twitter.com/a4FWqPAe2M— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) February 23, 2019
Here's a better daytime look at that slide:
A contractor for NCDOT has already started removing debris from the area of last night's rock slide on I-40 near the Tennessee state line. The Pigeon River Gorge will be closed about one week. For latest travel conditions, visit https://t.co/qsLYP4Ns6J. pic.twitter.com/tubEKKsK44— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) February 23, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.