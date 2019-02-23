Rock slide night time

A night time photo of the rock slide affecting I-40. (Photo: NCDOT/ February 22, 2019)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are urged to find alternate routes for about a week if they originally planned on taking I-40 through Haywood County.

NCDPS reports that part of the interstate in Clyde will need to remain shut down for about one week while crews work to safely cleanup a rock slide that spans about 500 feet wide. 

After that, the agency said traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for six to eight weeks through the Pigeon River Gorge near the state line. 

Expected impact to traffic is high, and drivers are advised to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement if they're already there.

Drivers are advised to take a detour through Johnson City. 

NCDOT also shared a night-time image of the slide, showing how much of the interstate it hit.

