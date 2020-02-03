ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The N.C. Department of Transportation said crews will repair a broken concrete slab on I-26 East/I-240 West in Jackson’s Curve on Monday night, requiring a ramp closure.
Traffic heading on I-26 East/I-240 West will be rerouted on the Bowen Bridge starting at 7 p.m. Drivers will be separated into one lane for I-26/I-240 traffic — the route to Cliff Lane and Resort Drive — with another lane for through traffic on Patton Avenue. The NCDOT said a section of the concrete pavement has deteriorated and must be repaired.
The ramp should reopen by Tuesday morning.
Drivers are asked to use extra caution in the area, follow the posted detour signs and watch for people in the work zone.
