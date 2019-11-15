ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Department of Transportation said the speed limit has been reduced in work zone areas of I-26 between I-40 in Buncombe County and U.S. 64 in Henderson County.
Officials said the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph in areas where lanes have been narrowed, bridge work is taking place, or the contractor is performing other work. The speed limit will remain at 60 mph where no work taking place and lanes have not been narrowed.
“The speed limit reductions should raise awareness of those traveling through the work zone,” Division 13 Assistant Construction Engineer Nathan Moneyham said in a news release. “It is critical for drivers to slow down and be alert, especially when there are construction activities and backups.”
The current speed limits on I -26 are as follows:
- I-26 East from I-240/I-40/I-26 interchange to Exit 37, Long Shoals Road, will be posted 55 mph.
- I-26 East from Exit 37, Long Shoals Road, to the Henderson County line will remain 60 mph.
- I-26 East from the Henderson County Line to Exit 49, Four Seasons Boulevard, will be posted 55 mph.
- I-26 West from the Exit 49, Four Seasons Boulevard, to the Henderson County line will be posted 55 mph.
- I-26 West from the Henderson County line to approximately ½ mile prior to Exit 33, Brevard Road, will remain 60 mph.
- I-26 West through the current Brevard Road interchange project to I-240/I-40/I-26 interchange will remain 55 mph.
The NCDOT said there were more than 7,300 work zone crashes in the state in 2018 and 32 people died.
