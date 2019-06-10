CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NC Department of Transportation said one lane of I-40 West is back open after a rock slide happened Monday in Haywood County.
The closure was at Exit 7 (Cold Springs Creek Road) near the Tennessee State Line.
Drivers were advised to use this detour:
Take Exit 53B (I-240 West) and follow I-240 West for 5 miles to Exit 4A (I-26 West). Follow I-26 West 74 miles, crossing into Tennessee, to Exit 8A (I-81 South). Follow I-81 Southbound 57 miles to re-access I-40 at Mile Marker 421 in Tennessee.
