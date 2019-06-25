HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting heavy traffic along I-40 West in Haywood County Tuesday afternoon due to a tractor trailer fire.
According to NCDOT's website, the incident is near mile marker 29 and exit 27, which is the access point to US-74.
A viewer sent a photo of what appears to be a fire that broke out on a tractor trailer. Details are limited.
Officials say the roadway is blocked about two miles prior to Exit 27.
Stay with us as we get updates on the situation.
