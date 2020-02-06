TOPTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - NCDOT says crews are working to clear a rockslide that has shut down a western N.C. road for the remainder of Thursday.
Officials say the rockslide on U.S. 19/74 in the Nantahala Gorge brought mud and debris down from a "troublesome" location near Hewitts Road, where another slide closed the highway one month ago.
“There’s probably 50 or 60 truck loads of material in there that we’ll have to haul away,” Division 14 maintenance engineer Wesley Grindstaff said. “It’s not all on the road, but that’s what we’ll have to remove.”
NCDOT says the slide has also altered the path for drainage to flow down the steep embankment. Crews are working to restore the natural path closer to its original location to prevent more debris from the new path of water.
The marked detour through Robbinsville and Stecoah adds about 20 minutes to a commute. Westbound drivers will take N.C. 28 to N.C. 143 and U.S. 129 back to U.S. 19/74. Drivers heading east will utilize those roads in reverse.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
