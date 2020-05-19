ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- NCDOT has set up a barricade on U.S. 64/74A around 7 miles away from Lake Lure after a culvert has failed and cause part of the lane to collapse.
Officials say the road is impassible.
The westbound detour uses Rainbow Rapids Road, Freeman Town Road and Bills Creek.
The eastbound detour goes the opposite.
Flood warning issued as Lake Lure gates raised due to rainfall
