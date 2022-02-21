MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Part of I-40 eastbound in McDowell County is shut down due to an active tractor and trailer fire, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.
NCDOT says the scene happened near Parker Padgett Road which is West of Marion near the 79 mile marker.
We're told as of 12:30 p.m., the road is closed 4 miles east of exit 75.
NCDOT says the expected impact of traffic is high.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further updates.
