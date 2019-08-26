SWAIN COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - NCDOT officials are preparing to open U.S. 19/74 through the Nantahala Gorge on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. after a series of mudslides left some drivers needing to be rescued over the weekend, officials say.
According to officials crews have made significant strides in rebuilding a side of the road and clearing debris, according to social media. Around 50 personnel were on the scene Sunday working 24-hour shifts to reconstruct the four different areas of the roadway affected.
NCDOT officials say debris was spilled onto the roadway at four locations in a five-mile stretch between Hewitts Road on the western side and the Nantahala Outdoor Center on the eastern side.
Thankfully crews were later able to free around 12 to 15 trapped drivers at around on 12:30 Sunday morning, according to NCDOT. No injuries were reported.
NCDOT says crews from Cherokee and Graham counties are tackling the western end of the gorge, while crews with Swain and Jackson Counties are handling the eastern side.
Check the latest traffic conditions from NCDOT here.
