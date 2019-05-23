WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A stretch of US-276 in Haywood County was supposed to be reopened on Friday, but officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will more than likely extend into next week.
NCDOT says initial repairs were supposed to address a hump that had developed in the road, requiring that section to be dug out and the road leveled and resurfaced. However, officials say a large spring was discovered under the roadway by maintenance crews during wrap-up work. Because of this, NCDOT crews will have to dig out the spring and surrounding material to be replaced with stone.
Crews say the timeline for when the road can be reopened will depend on how much material needs to be removed. That won't be known until crews get further along in the excavation process.
The current signed detour will thus remain in place. Motorists traveling from Bethel to Waynesville will be sent north on NC-110 to US-23, then west to US-74 and west again to return to US-276. This same detour, in reverse, is in place for travelers driving from Waynesville to Bethel.
You can check real-time traffic info from NCDOT at this link.
