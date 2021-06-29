RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery said a Haywood County man was surprised by a big prize after not getting the ticket he originally wanted.
According to the lottery, Gary Lewis didn't get the scratch-off ticket he wanted when he stopped at a convenience store to play the lottery, however, he did find a ticket with a $100,000 prize.
“I looked at it like, ‘Is that $1,000?’” recalled Lewis. “But then I looked again and I said, ‘No, that’s $100,000!’ It surprised me.”
The lottery said Lewis purchased the ticket at the Single Stop Clyde on Carolina Boulevard in Clyde.
“I’ll just help my family out and pay a few bills,” said Lewis of the prize money.
