NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 399 deaths statewide as of May 1, officials released in a press conference.
According to Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services there are a 547 currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Out of the 5,300 test completed on April 30 less than 7% were positive.
As of May 1, there are 10,923 lab confirmed cases in 98 counties.
Cohen says the lab confirmed cases by zip code will be made available by the end of the day.
