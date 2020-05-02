NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 420 deaths statewide as of May 2, officials released.
According to NCHHS, there are 11,509 lab cases confirmed in the state and 420 reported deaths linked to the virus.
NCHHS says that 502 people within the state are currently hospitalized.
More information on North Carolina cases can be found here.
