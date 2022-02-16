POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- A bus driver was charged after a school bus crashed near Howard Gap Road in the Saluda community, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash happened at about 4:14 on Wednesday when the driver ran off the roadway to the right and lost control of the vehicle causing the bus to overturn into a homeowners yard.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, NC Schools Bus 133 was involved in the collision. 20 students were on the bus, and five were taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital, says troopers.
Deputies said they contacted the parents of the students who were hurt.
All other passengers on the bus were taken to a command post set up at the Saluda Party Place and Event Center. Parents who had students riding that bus picked them up at the Event Center. School Resource Deputies and Polk School personnel were also at the command post.
Troopers say the bus driver was charged with failing to maintain lane control.
Emergency crews are still at the scene of the crash. Deputies ask everyone to avoid the area as the road remains closed.
