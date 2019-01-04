HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Friday that an elderly man from Florida had passed away in Haywood County on January 3.
NCHP identified the man as William George Newman, 73, of Lantana, Florida.
Troopers say Newman was driving a 2015 Hyundai SUV on Summit Drive when he lost control of the car, going off the right side of the road. His car collided into an embankment, overturned and traveled down the embankment before coming to a stop.
Newman was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, troopers said. He was partially ejected during the crash and passed away from his injuries.
Investigators have determined that speed was a factor in this accident.
