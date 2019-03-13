TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple crews are on scene in Transylvania County after a small plane crashed Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina is on scene and confirms sighting the small plane in a field near Pisgah Forest. The crash site was near Crab Creek Road.
FOX Carolina reached out to the FAA and have been told only one person, the pilot, was on board. According to officials, the Cessna C182 took off from Transylvania Community Airport, only to crash a short distance from the runway around 6 p.m.
North Carolina Highway Patrol officials say the plane crashed 500 yeards from the runway, but they don't know if the crash happened after a take-off or while trying to land.
NCHP also says the pilot was taken via ambulance to Transylvania Regional as a precaution. NCHP also says the NTSB has been contacted and the scene will be secured until they arrive.
Stay tuned for updates.
