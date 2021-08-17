RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Rutherford County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol said at 7 p.m. Tuesday, a Honda CRV was heading northwest on US-64 at Greenhill when the driver crossed the center line and hit another SUV that was traveling southeast head-on.
Troopers said the driver of the CRV, Terza Nicole Grubr, 33, was pronounced dead at Rutherford Regional Hospital. The driver of the other car, Zachary Daniel Byars, 21, died at the scene.
