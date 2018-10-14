CLYDE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on US-19 Saturday evening.
NCHP says the pedestrian tried to cross the highway near Carolina Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. when a westbound car struck them.
We're told the pedestrian passed away on scene.
The identity of the pedestrian has not been released pending notification of family.
