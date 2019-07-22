CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Highway Patrol said one of their own was in the hospital, in critical condition, after being involved in a serious crash Monday morning.
According to the agency, the trooper was on-duty when the accident happened in Charlotte. Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.
“Today, we are reminded once again of the perils our members face each and every day while in the performance of their official duties,” said Col. Glen McNeill. “I am asking everyone to keep our beloved member, his family and the entire Patrol in your thoughts and prayers while we monitor this very unfortunate event. May God keep our member in His everlasting care.”
The trooper was taken to a Charlotte area hospital, where he is listed as critical condition.
Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks said the crash serves as a reminder of the dangers law enforcement encounter every hour.
“On behalf of our patrol family and the entire Department of Public Safety, I am deeply grateful to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and all first responders in the area who responded to the scene and continue to support us at this time," Hooks said.
NCHP says they'll provide information on the accident in a timely manner.
MORE NEWS:
Anderson County Sheriff's Office releases sketch of suspect in June sexual assault
SC lawmaker wants to remove governor from USC's board of trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.