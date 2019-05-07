BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Highway Patrol said two suspects were apprehended Monday afternoon after leading troopers on a multi-county car chase.
According to NCHP, one of their troopers attempted to make a traffic stop along I-26 in Buncombe County around 3:30. As the trooper got out to approach the suspect vehicle, the driver fled - and a pursuit ensued.
The car chase went into Madison County, heading toward the Tennessee State line. During the pursuit, troopers attempted a rolling roadblock.
Rather than stop, the driver rammed into one of the trooper's patrol car in the back right, and then again down the entire right passenger side - ultimately disabling the vehicle.
Thankfully, the trooper was uninjured in the incident.
Eventually, the suspect vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and came to a stop. The driver and their passenger fled on foot.
NCHP, Madison and Buncombe County deputies set up a perimeter, and a manhunt ensued. Both driver and passenger were soon taken into custody without incident.
The driver of the car was identified as 48-year-old John Thomas Roberts, of Asheville. His passenger was Randy Lee Barnette, 50, of Hendersonville.
Roberts was charged with the following:
- Felony flee to elude
- Assault on government official with deadly weapon
- Reckless driving
- DWI
- Driving while license revoked
- Fictitious registration
- Hit and run
- No insurance
Barnette was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Georgia.
