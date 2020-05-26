GENERIC - Crash 1

MARS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said a trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit head-on by another driver on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Athletic Street in Mars Hill.

The other driver declined any medical treatment.

The trooper is expected to be okay.

No word yet if any charges will be filed.

