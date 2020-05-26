MARS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said a trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit head-on by another driver on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Athletic Street in Mars Hill.
The other driver declined any medical treatment.
The trooper is expected to be okay.
No word yet if any charges will be filed.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Death investigation underway after body found in Greenville Co. pond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.