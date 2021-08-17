RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal collision on US-64 near Green Hill.
Troopers say that they are still on scene investigating the collision and are still trying to gather information.
This is all that we know right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
