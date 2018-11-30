JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two people are dead and more wounded after two unrelated crashes on US-441 in Jackson County Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers said troopers and emergency responders are dealing with a “huge mess” on US-441 in Jackson County Friday afternoon. Initially, NCHP troopers were sent to one crash, but learned that a second, unrelated incident happened soon after.
The first collision happened right after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of US-441 going towards Macon County according to NCHP. Troopers say a vehicle traveling north on the highway lost control and traveled into the southbound lane, colliding with another vehicle. A passenger inside the car that lost control died on scene. Meanwhile, all others involved were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second collision happened in the northbound lanes of US-441 going towards the Cherokee Indian Reservation just before 4 p.m. Troopers say a Saturn passenger vehicle was traveling north when it lost control and headed into the southbound lanes, colliding head-on into a van. The driver of the van died on scene, but nobody else was injured in this collision.
The names of the victims in both collisions have not been released yet pending next of kin, and the investigations are ongoing. Troopers did not say if charges are pending, and don't believe as of writing that weather is a factor.
